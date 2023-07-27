Sanford Health ends merger with Fairview

(Dakota News Now, SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Thursday that it is discontinuing the merger process with Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services.

A press release from Sanford Health stated the reason for ending merger talks was a lack of support from “certain Minnesota stakeholders.”

“This is the right decision for our patients and residents, our people and the communities we serve,” Gassen said. “We remain committed to providing world-class care to patients across our footprint. We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from many Minnesotans who share our vision to invest in health care delivery and enhance access to care in both rural and urban areas.”

“Throughout this process, the one thing that has remained constant is the incredible pride I have in our organization and the care our people deliver every day,” Gassen said. “We are fortunate to be in a strong position, with opportunities to invest in our people and our patients, and I am excited as ever about our path forward.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 37-year-old woman dies after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The relays featured a women’s race for the first time this year. Sisters Hailey Vigen and...
Hailey Vigen from Mandaree wins women’s race, Oglala Lakota team wins championship at MHA relays
Jake R. Wallin Celebration of Life
WATCH: Celebration of Life Ceremony for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Tami Petersen
Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession

Latest News

Teacher of the Year finalist
Bismarck Wachter PE teacher is a finalist for Teacher of the Year
Building Inspectors at a construction site
Bismarck inspectors say city buildings are sound despite structural deficiencies across the country
Buyer restrictions on agricultural land
U.S. Senate takes steps to stop foreign adversary agricultural land purchases
Victor Velazquez receives four years
Man gets four years in prison for Bismarck bank robbery
Village Family Service Center will discontinue little-used services
Village Family Service Center to discontinue some services