The Putt District brings Mini Golf to the fair and a new development downtown

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The fair added a new attraction this year: kid space mini golf.

The nine-hole course is owned by The Putt District in downtown Minot.

There are golf club sizes for all ages, and they are open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the fair.

After the fair ends, construction planning for a new course begins, and they are discontinuing their current one. They will also be adding an ice cream shop.

Jar & Cone development is almost complete, and each customer will get their own glass jar to take home and bring back for refills.

All of their cups and materials are eco-friendly and biodegradable.

“It’s a great place to spend some time and it’s a good family environment, and also even in the winter, it’s a good place to get away,” said Charles Byers, Employee with The Putt District.

The fun doesn’t stop at the fair.

August 3-10 is the grand opening of their Jar & Cone Ice Cream shop.

If you come during that time frame, you have the chance to win free ice cream for a year!

