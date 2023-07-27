The Putt District brings Mini Golf to the fair and a new development downtown

The Putt District at ND State Fair
The Putt District at ND State Fair(KFYR-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The fair added a new attraction this year: kid space mini golf.

The nine-hole course is owned by The Putt District in downtown Minot.

There are golf club sizes for all ages, and they are open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the fair.

After the fair ends, construction planning for a new course begins, and they are discontinuing their current one. They will also be adding an ice cream shop.

Jar & Cone development is almost complete, and each customer will get their own glass jar to take home and bring back for refills.

All of their cups and materials are eco-friendly and biodegradable.

“It’s a great place to spend some time and it’s a good family environment, and also even in the winter, it’s a good place to get away,” said Charles Byers, Employee with The Putt District.

The fun doesn’t stop at the fair.

August 3-10 is the grand opening of their Jar & Cone Ice Cream shop.

If you come during that time frame, you have the chance to win free ice cream for a year!

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 37-year-old woman dies after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The relays featured a women’s race for the first time this year. Sisters Hailey Vigen and...
Hailey Vigen from Mandaree wins women’s race, Oglala Lakota team wins championship at MHA relays
Jake R. Wallin Celebration of Life
WATCH: Celebration of Life Ceremony for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Tami Petersen
Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession

Latest News

Children having fun at the fair
Water Day at the ND State Fair
Teacher of the Year finalist
Bismarck Wachter PE teacher is a finalist for Teacher of the Year
ND State Hospital
Woman accused of attempted double murder to undergo psychological evaluation
Building Inspectors at a construction site
Bismarck inspectors say city buildings are sound despite structural deficiencies across the country