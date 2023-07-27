Pronghorn hunting season licenses set for 2023

Pronghorn Hunting Season
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pronghorn hunting season is set for the year.

Four hundred twenty licenses are available in eight units.

Game and Fish said licenses are significantly down this year, and that the limited licenses will help population growth.

A July survey showed pronghorn populations are down 40 percent from last year due to extreme winter conditions.

The bow-only potion of the season will run from September 1 to 24, and hunters can use a firearm or archery equipment from October 6 to 22.

The application deadline is August 9.

