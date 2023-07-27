People from as far as South Africa come to Minot to work at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Every state fair is a unique animal.

Many of the jobs are seasonal, which draws people from around the country, and even other parts of the world, to the Magic City for the nine-day affair.

Some employees at stands like Solem Concessions at the State Fair come from all different parts of the world.

They work with the H2B program to bring employees from South Africa to the United States to fill positions that may otherwise be more difficult to fill.

Their general manager said it’s a pleasure to get to know some of the employees.

“You get to learn a little bit more about their culture as well. Like Jaun has been with us for, I would say, almost 10 years as well. So he’s been coming up here for quite a long time and they enjoy it. They make friends with other vendors and even like in the commercial buildings and other food vendor employees. So they get to make friends as well,” said Samantha Bluhm.

Bluhm said they have seen a rise in sales of their eliminates this week, likely due to the high temperatures. The stand is on the northeast part of the fairgrounds throughout the duration of the fair.

