Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to announce a sponsorship of a NASCAR car.

Gov. Noem talked about the success of the “Freedom Works Here” national workforce recruitment campaign.

“This has already been the most successful marketing campaign in the history of the state,” Noem said.

Individuals from NASCAR reached out to Noem’s office to say they love the campaign and want to support Noem’s effort.

The “Freedom Works Here” campaign is partnering with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor a NASCAR car.

The car will be in South Dakota for the next ten days, including at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Rally.

Noem shared that the car will be racing in two big races coming up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police vehicle involved in crash in Minot
UPDATE: Minot Police vehicle involved in crash, other driver cited
ND State Fair 911 calls
911 call cases from the ND State Fair so far
Jason Schmidt playing a board game
Doctors call Ashley man’s recovery from stroke a ‘medical miracle’
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/27/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/27/2023
First News at Four
Miracle Treat Day at the Mandan Dairy Queen: Live on First News at Four
Cow drinking water
ND’s first reported case of anthrax in cattle in 2023
No one was hurt in a fire at Park View Mobile Home Park Thursday in MInot. The Red Cross is...
One family displaced by mobile home fire in Minot