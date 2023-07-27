New development made in 2016 case of missing Aberdeen girl

Active Porterdale Police Investigation
Active Porterdale Police Investigation(Porterdale Police Department)
By Mo Hurley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTERDALE, G.A. (Dakota News Now) - Police have started to search a Georgia property in connection to an Aberdeen woman who vanished in 2016, according to Atlanta News First.

Nobody is in custody at this time.

According to the Porterdale Police Department, a search warrant is being executed in the ongoing investigation into missing person Morgan Bauer.

The operation is taking place at 2 South Broad St. in Porterdale.

According to the Porterdale Police Department, a search warrant is being executed in the...
According to the Porterdale Police Department, a search warrant is being executed in the ongoing investigation into missing person Morgan Bauer.(Dakota News Now)

Porterdale police report that the search has located items of evidentiary interest.

The search is being conducted by the Atlanta Police Department, the Peoria Illinois Police Department, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Porterdale Police Department.

Morgan’s mother spoke to Dakota News Now in January about how she remained hopeful that Morgan would be found.

See the Porterdale Police Department press briefing about the development:

This is a developing story.

Active Porterdale Police Investigation
Active Porterdale Police Investigation(Porterdale Police Department)
Active Porterdale Police Investigation
Active Porterdale Police Investigation(Porterdale Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 37-year-old woman dies after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The relays featured a women’s race for the first time this year. Sisters Hailey Vigen and...
Hailey Vigen from Mandaree wins women’s race, Oglala Lakota team wins championship at MHA relays
Jake R. Wallin Celebration of Life
WATCH: Celebration of Life Ceremony for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Tami Petersen
Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession

Latest News

Teacher of the Year finalist
Bismarck Wachter PE teacher is a finalist for Teacher of the Year
Building Inspectors at a construction site
Bismarck inspectors say city buildings are sound despite structural deficiencies across the country
Buyer restrictions on agricultural land
U.S. Senate takes steps to stop foreign adversary agricultural land purchases
Victor Velazquez receives four years
Man gets four years in prison for Bismarck bank robbery
Village Family Service Center will discontinue little-used services
Village Family Service Center to discontinue some services