Miracle Treat Day at the Mandan Dairy Queen
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Customers who stop by the Mandan Dairy Queen Thursday, are getting blizzards for a good cause.

It’s the 15th annual Children’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which supports Sanford’s Children’s Hospital in Fargo, along with kids across the whole state.

So far, the store has raised over $120,000 for the hospital from the generosity of the Mandan community.

The owner of the Mandan Dairy Queen says it’s a great way for his employees to end their summer, and for the community to give back.

“Local families have personally thanked us for raising funds for a hospital their child was treated at. Even though it’s in Fargo, it is still a local children’s hospital where a lot of specialty treatments and difficult cases go to that hospital,” said Mike Wieland, owner of Mandan Dairy Queen.

Two dollars from the cost of every blizzard will be sent to the hospital. They hope to sell 3 thousand blizzards Thursday. They will be open until 10 p.m.

