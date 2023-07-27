Minot’s Chris Basden wins this year’s Hometown Sound competition

Chris Basden
Chris Basden(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot musician Chris Basden won Wednesday’s Hometown Sound competition.

Basden, fellow Minot native Jared Schumaier, and Fargo-based band Walking Phoenix, performed before headliner Joe Nichols Wednesday night at the North Dakota State Fair grandstand.

Basden will win $2,000, and of course, bragging rights.

Congrats to all of this year’s performers!

Related coverage: Trio of performers to take ND State Fair grandstand for Hometown Sound

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska....
Man from Bowman killed in Alaskan helicopter crash
Mandan Crying Hill
Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations
UPDATE: 37-year-old woman dies after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A photo of a fire truck.
Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck

Latest News

Williston Economic Development awards grant to develop drone infrastructure
Isaac Huettl
Sports Spotlight: Isaac Huettl
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 07/26/2023
Isaac Huettl
Sports Spotlight - Isaac Huettl