Minot’s Chris Basden wins this year’s Hometown Sound competition

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot musician Chris Basden won Wednesday’s Hometown Sound competition.

Basden, fellow Minot native Jared Schumaier, and Fargo-based band Walking Phoenix, performed before headliner Joe Nichols Wednesday night at the North Dakota State Fair grandstand.

Basden will win $2,000, and of course, bragging rights.

Congrats to all of this year’s performers!

