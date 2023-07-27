Minot’s Chris Basden wins this year’s Hometown Sound competition
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot musician Chris Basden won Wednesday’s Hometown Sound competition.
Basden, fellow Minot native Jared Schumaier, and Fargo-based band Walking Phoenix, performed before headliner Joe Nichols Wednesday night at the North Dakota State Fair grandstand.
Basden will win $2,000, and of course, bragging rights.
Congrats to all of this year’s performers!
Related coverage: Trio of performers to take ND State Fair grandstand for Hometown Sound
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.