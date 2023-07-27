Minot Police vehicle involved in crash, other driver cited

By Joe Skurzewski and Ethan Wiley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A police vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Burdick Expressway and 3rd Street SE in Minot.

Police on the scene tell us the police vehicle and the truck were both headed east on Burdick around 4:45 p.m.

They tell us the officer suffered minor injuries and the other driver was not hurt.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was cited.

