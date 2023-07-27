Man gets four years in prison for Bismarck bank robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has sentenced a man to four years in prison for robbing a Bismarck bank earlier this year.

Authorities say in January, 30-year-old Victor Velazquez gave a Bismarck bank teller a note that said he had a gun and was robbing the bank. Police say Velazquez left the bank with thousands of dollars.

Fargo Police say Velazquez was on probation from a 2018 incident where he robbed a Fargo jewelry store at gunpoint.

