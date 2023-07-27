Man gets 12 years for sexually assaulting several minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to 12 years in prison for raping several minors.

Police say 24-year-old Dawson Rouse made contact with the juveniles over Snapchat and persuaded them to meet him in person.

Authorities say Rouse forcibly sexually assaulted multiple victims and took lewd photos of them.

Rouse pleaded guilty to five rape charges in March.

