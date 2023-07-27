How NWS meteorologists draw severe t-storm warning polygons | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 3

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When severe weather strikes, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings pinpoint where the threat is greatest. Your News Leader went to the National Weather Service to learn how these warnings are drawn.

Respect the polygon. Within one of them, hail, damaging winds or tornadoes can be destructive. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service need to take a lot into consideration when drawing them.

“This two out of three rule, so we have the radar, the environment, and then reports. If we have two out of those three, then that really increases our confidence that we’re dealing with severe weather,” said Michael Hollan, a meteorologist at the Bismarck National Weather Service. “If only one of those is true, then that’s more cause for evaluation and more careful consideration to whether or not it’s something that we need to warn the public of.”

Once it’s determined through one of these that severe weather is likely occurring or imminent, a warning will be drawn.

“I’m going to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for this section of the line right here,” said Hollan. “I’m going to match these points up with the line here, and then we’re kind of going to get a motion to the line. So, go back in time a little bit, drag the line back to where it is, so we can kind of get a storm track.”

Getting the track of the storms when drawing the warning (KFYR)

A first-guess box is then shown, and the meteorologists adjust the area of it, before selecting a few more options.

“What’s our reasoning for the warning? Do we have reports or is it because we’re seeing something severe on radar?” asked Hollan.

And a severe thunderstorm warning can be one of three classifications, with rare, destructive level warnings triggering the wireless emergency alert on your phone.

Three categories of severe t-storm warnings (KFYR)

The text of the warning will then be reviewed before it is sent out to the public.

This whole process needs to be completed in ideally under one minute.

“We want to be as efficient as we can, but we also want to be accurate,” said Hollan.

Just remember that when a warning is issued for your location, seek shelter immediately.

