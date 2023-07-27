Doctors call Ashley man’s recovery from stroke a ‘medical miracle’

ASHLEY, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors have just two words to describe Jason Schmidt: medical miracle.

Doctors say Schmidt had a stroke and flatlined twice, but they can’t explain why he’s still alive.

Schmidt credits his faith and a whole bunch of prayer warriors.

Thursdays are game days at Ashley school. It’s soon-to-be sixth grader Trinity Zimmerman’s favorite day of the week. Her favorite game is Sequence.

“It’s an interesting and challenging game,” she said.

She especially likes when her partner is Superintendent Jason Schmidt.

“He makes things fun,” said Zimmerman.

What Zimmerman might not know, is that by playing board games with Mr. Schmidt, she’s helping him heal.

“I feel really good,” said Schmidt.

A month ago, it was a much different story.

Mr. Schmidt was coaching a summer basketball tournament when he collapsed.

“I stepped back, and I just fell over backwards. I hit my head pretty bad. I quit breathing. I know the head coach did some CPR. They had to use the AED two different times,” he recalled.

Players – many of whom Schmidt has coached since third grade, including his son, Trevor – watched it all happen.

“It was very scary,” said senior basketball player Connor Kosiak.

Their first instinct was to pray.

“We all just got down on one knee and started praying. Every single one of us within 10 minutes,” said junior Parker Salwei.

“The first thing that came to mind is pray,” added junior Levi Buchholz.

“It just gave me reassurance that everything would be okay. And it would just get better,” explained Schmidt’s son, Trevor.

Doctors weren’t sure Schmidt would get better. They said if he left the hospital, he’d spend the rest of his life in a nursing home.

He proved them wrong – walking out of the hospital on his own just one week after he collapsed.

“I keep hearing ‘medical miracle.’ Nobody can understand it or figure it out. I’ve been pretty fortunate the good Lord has looked after me,” said Schmidt.

Now, he’s determined to get better. These board games are helping. And so is being back in the gym with his team. Even time in his office is good therapy.

“I like to work,” he said.

As he puts the finishing touches on the school calendar, he’s determined to make this year the best one yet.

Schmidt has weekly speech and occupational therapy appointments and will have surgery Friday to repair a flap on his heart.

He also plans to also continue his weekly board game therapy sessions for as long as the kids will keep playing.

