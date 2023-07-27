CBSA seizes over 63 kg of suspected cocaine at Emerson Port of Entry

EMERSON, Man. (KFYR) - Sixty-three kilograms (just under 139 lbs.) of what is suspected to be cocaine was found at the Emerson Port of Entry during an inspection of a commercial truck on July 14, said the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Emerson Port of Entry in southern Manitoba connects with Pembina, North Dakota.

The driver, Varinder Kaushik, 31, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was charged with importation and possession of a controlled substance.

CBSA said the drugs have an estimated street value of $6 million.

They said this was the largest drug seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

The incident remains under investigation.

