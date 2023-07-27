CBSA seizes over 63 kg of suspected cocaine at Emerson Port of Entry

Cocaine found at Emerson Port of Entry
Cocaine found at Emerson Port of Entry(Photo courtesy: Canada Border Services Agency)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERSON, Man. (KFYR) - Sixty-three kilograms (just under 139 lbs.) of what is suspected to be cocaine was found at the Emerson Port of Entry during an inspection of a commercial truck on July 14, said the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Emerson Port of Entry in southern Manitoba connects with Pembina, North Dakota.

The driver, Varinder Kaushik, 31, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was charged with importation and possession of a controlled substance.

CBSA said the drugs have an estimated street value of $6 million.

They said this was the largest drug seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 37-year-old woman dies after golf cart crash in Mapleton, ND
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The relays featured a women’s race for the first time this year. Sisters Hailey Vigen and...
Hailey Vigen from Mandaree wins women’s race, Oglala Lakota team wins championship at MHA relays
Jake R. Wallin Celebration of Life
WATCH: Celebration of Life Ceremony for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Tami Petersen
Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/26/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/26/2023
First News at Ten
North Dakotans react to UFO hearing in Washington D.C.
Chris Basden
Minot’s Chris Basden wins this year’s Hometown Sound competition