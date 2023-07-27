Bismarck Wachter PE teacher is a finalist for Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teachers are a very influential part of many children’s lives. Each year some very special teachers get highlighted for their work in education for Teacher of The Year.

Mrs. Peterson, the P.E. Teacher at Wachter Middle School, is one of the finalists for teacher of the year. She wears a lot of hats: from coaching to teaching peer to peer, she says the students are her passion.

“I just like I feel my energy rise, I feel my passion, my excitement to be here. If you’re a watch like Monsters Inc, laughter kind of fuels, right, we find that, and for me, the energy from working with children getting to have to do a job where you feel like you’re making an impact on others. doing the job is constantly changing and challenging you,” said Peterson.

She will be starting her fourteenth year at Wachter and says it’s always what she was meant to do.

“I started out as this administration major and within like the first like five, six weeks of school, and my basketball coach was like you’re not happy, and I’m like, I absolutely hate this. I did not like business administration at all. And he’s like, that’s because you’re a teacher,” said Peterson.

She says as the kids grow she’s honored to have been a chapter in their life.

“But my fondest things are like when you have kids, after they’re 18, your Facebook friends and seeing the growth and seeing all the amazing things they’re doing and I’m not the reason the toughest things, but those are the funniest things to see those kids doing really well,” said Peterson.

She says it’s humbling to be nominated and if she is the winner it will be an honor to sit at the table with the other educators.

The Teacher of the Year winner will take on the role of being an ambassador for education, and being a link to the legislature, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, schools, and families.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.