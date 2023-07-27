Bismarck inspectors say city buildings are sound despite structural deficiencies across the country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On June 24, 2021, a condominium building in Surfside, Florida crumbled to the ground, killing 98 people.

On May 28 of this year, a historic apartment complex in Davenport, Iowa fell, killing three.

Last month, a bridge collapsed on a portion of Highway I-95 in Philadelphia, claiming one life.

Not even two weeks later, another bridge near Columbus, Montana caved in, sending 10 train cars into the Yellowstone River.

However, Bismarck city leaders say our structures are sound.

Inspectors Mike Smith and Kraig Lowen are on their eighth visit to the same construction site.

But their job here is far from over. The two say they plan to circle back another 60 to 80 times before the building is complete.

City Community Development Director Ben Ehreth calls the inspectors a force of public safety.

“Police and fire obviously are out in the public every day putting themselves at risk to keep ourselves safe. From a building inspection standpoint, it’s a little less obvious. The building inspectors are out there every day as well, but not obviously seen,” said Bismarck City Community Development Director Ben Ehreth.

Inspectors stand between us and the fate of those cities which have experienced structural collapses.

OSHA says structural compromise happens when internal load-bearing elements fail, which happens during construction.

“We have a building inspections process to ensure the structure is built to building code. However, over the long term, there are preventative maintenance activities that property owners will need to engage in. And keeping up with some of those preventative maintenance activities can ensure the structural integrity [of the building],” said Ehreth.

Bismarck city development experts say regular maintenance on a project site like this is what makes the sustainability of buildings like “the Prince” possible. “The Prince” was constructed in 1901, making it one of the longest-standing residential structures in Bismarck.

“I think it’s pretty sturdy. I don’t feel nothing. Everything’s really hard and heavy. I really like it. I feel safe,” said Prince resident Carla Anderson.

Ehreth says that trust is well placed.

He says inspectors have examined every piece of new construction within city limits, ensuring they are up to current building codes. Those codes are updated every three years.

However, he says maintenance and further inspections of old construction are left up to the property owner.

“The purpose of those building codes or that design professional being involved is to ensure that it’s designed properly so it is built and constructed to be sustainable to exist for decades into the future,” said Ehreth.

So, whether you live in one of Bismarck’s historic structures or a new development, Ehreth says the structure should be sound.

When it comes to bridges, Ehreth says the North Dakota Department of Transportation has a system of regular inspections to ensure stability and soundness.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.