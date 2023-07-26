Woman surprised by ball python found in her toilet

Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early Wednesday morning.(Steve Kennedy)
By Domonique Benn and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana went to use her bathroom and got an ugly surprise when a snake slithered out of her toilet.

The animal encounter happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home in Shreveport.

Steve Kennedy from Steve’s Snaketuary took the toilet apart and captured the snake, which was identified as a ball python. According to Kennedy, ball pythons are not native to Louisiana but said they are one of the most common snakes in the pet trade.

Kennedy also said the snakes are not venomous or dangerous. He said they are friendly and usually grow to between 3 to 5 feet long.

The ball python found in the woman’s toilet may have been someone’s escaped pet, Kennedy said. He also said finding a snake in a toilet is rare.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska....
Man from Bowman killed in Alaskan helicopter crash
Mandan Crying Hill
Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations
A photo of a fire truck.
Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck
Tami Petersen
Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession
A 1-year-old girl identified by her mother as Nevaeh Fugate drowned in a children’s swimming...
1-year-old playing in backyard drowns in child’s swimming pool, police say

Latest News

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was fine after briefly freezing and being walked...
McConnell: 'I'm fine'
Senate GOP leader McConnell freezes up mid-sentence during news conference
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation