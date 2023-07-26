Williston Economic Development awards grant to develop drone infrastructure

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston city commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a grant that will go towards building ground infrastructure for unmanned vehicles.

Vertipads, a French company, was awarded up to $75,000 to build two landing pads for drones in Williams County. City Administrator Shawn Wenko said Williston and Williams County officials have spoken to company representatives to help them develop beyond visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) applications. Wenko said he sees these pads as a first step towards making drone package delivery a reality.

“To have two of these pads eventually on-site and being utilized will give people a good example of what beyond visual line of sight package delivery looks like,” said Wenko.

Vertipads set up their North American headquarters in Grand Forks last year after meeting with state commerce officials. The company was given $150,000 from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture to build pads for farming operations.

Working at the Grand Sky Aviation Park, Vertipads has partnered with the University of North Dakota’s Engineering and Aerospace department and NDSU’s Ag Tech program to develop prototypes.

Wenko said there’s no current timeframe on when the pads would be installed.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.