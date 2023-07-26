UFO hearing in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFYR) - Chances are, you may know someone who’s claimed to have seen a UFO. That’s exactly what the House Oversight Committee in Washington D.C. discussed Wednesday.

Space aliens have been the subject of many movies, books and television shows for years, and earthlings in Bismarck have some definite opinions on whether little green men have visited the prairie.

“The universe is way too big for something else to not be out there,” Harley Larson, a believer in aliens’ existence, said.

“I don’t think they’re real, but I’m sure they could be out there,” Skylar Soupir, a skeptic, said.

“I don’t really believe it, but I’m not saying it couldn’t be out there,” Jakob Blumhagen, another Bismarck local who’s skeptical about the existence of extraterrestrials, said.

Video clips of what appear to be unidentified flying objects were shown during the hearings.

One North Dakotan Your News Leader talked to has had a close encounter of the farm kind.

“One time I had a friend call me and say, ‘Hey, there’s an unidentified flying object just east of your farm,’” Donna Magrum said. “So me and my husband jumped in, and we went flying down there, and all of a sudden we could see lights. And we saw lights. And they were gone! And as we pulled up, here was this whole lit-up area. We were kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ heart is racing, everything. And when we got a little closer, it was a farmer, spraying. And when he went up and down the hills, he saw lights, and then they were gone!”

Magrum might have been able to identify the object in her story, but at Wednesday’s congressional hearings, others weren’t so sure about what they had seen.

The government has collected over 800 reports of UFO sightings since 1996.

Continuing Coverage: Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.