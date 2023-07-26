Trio of performers to take ND State Fair grandstand for Hometown Sound

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three North Dakota up-and-coming musicians will have the chance to open for country music star Joe Nichols Wednesday at the State Fair.

What’s on the line? A cash prize, and some bragging rights.

KMOT’s Ethan Wiley spoke with each contestant about the opportunity.

This year is the second ever Hometown Sound competition, where local musicians have a chance at $2,000, and the chance to open for a big name entertainer.

But it’s not all about the money. Minot native Jared Schumaier said playing on the grandstand is a dream come true.

“Just blessed and super excited to get to play on the main stage here at the state fair. It’s always kinda been a dream of mine and I’m still kinda shocked actually. But, I’m excited and looking forward to this,” said Schumaier.

Jaeden Alverson of Walking Pheonix from Fargo said the band is looking forward to playing for a new crowd.

“I think we’re all just more excited to go play to a crowd that doesn’t necessarily know us yet, and we’re able to share what we do with them, and hopefully they really enjoy it. And I think that’s almost--that is to me personally more important than the two grand,” said Alverson.

Another Minot native, Chris Basden, said he hopes to connect with the audience through his music and performance.

“If I can get even some people to hear what I do and to respond to it, then I’ll consider it a success no matter what else happens,” said Basden.

Regardless of the outcome, all three acts aim to bring a memorable show for Hometown Sound.

The performances will take place just prior to Joe Nichols at the grandstands Wednesday night. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

You can attend with your Joe Nichols ticket.

