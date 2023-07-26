Trio of performers to take ND State Fair grandstand for Hometown Sound

Jared Schumaier, Walking Phoenix, and Chris Basden will take the stage at the grandstand...
Jared Schumaier, Walking Phoenix, and Chris Basden will take the stage at the grandstand Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m.(none)
By Ethan Wiley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three North Dakota up-and-coming musicians will have the chance to open for country music star Joe Nichols Wednesday at the State Fair.

What’s on the line? A cash prize, and some bragging rights.

KMOT’s Ethan Wiley spoke with each contestant about the opportunity.

This year is the second ever Hometown Sound competition, where local musicians have a chance at $2,000, and the chance to open for a big name entertainer.

But it’s not all about the money. Minot native Jared Schumaier said playing on the grandstand is a dream come true.

“Just blessed and super excited to get to play on the main stage here at the state fair. It’s always kinda been a dream of mine and I’m still kinda shocked actually. But, I’m excited and looking forward to this,” said Schumaier.

Jaeden Alverson of Walking Pheonix from Fargo said the band is looking forward to playing for a new crowd.

“I think we’re all just more excited to go play to a crowd that doesn’t necessarily know us yet, and we’re able to share what we do with them, and hopefully they really enjoy it. And I think that’s almost--that is to me personally more important than the two grand,” said Alverson.

Another Minot native, Chris Basden, said he hopes to connect with the audience through his music and performance.

“If I can get even some people to hear what I do and to respond to it, then I’ll consider it a success no matter what else happens,” said Basden.

Regardless of the outcome, all three acts aim to bring a memorable show for Hometown Sound.

The performances will take place just prior to Joe Nichols at the grandstands Wednesday night. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

You can attend with your Joe Nichols ticket.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
Mandan Crying Hill
Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations
A photo of a fire truck.
Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck
"This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska....
Man from Bowman killed in Alaskan helicopter crash
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City

Latest News

The relays featured a women’s race for the first time this year. Sisters Hailey Vigen and...
Hailey Vigen from Mandaree wins women’s race, Oglala Lakota team wins championship at MHA relays
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 07/25/2023
Daryl’s racing pigs go hog wild at the ND State Fair
Our State’s ‘Miracle Pup’ from Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue has been adopted!