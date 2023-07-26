Tribute musician performs at year’s ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Musicians from different generations have brought their music to the North Dakota talent stage at the state fair.

Sting Ray Anthony is a tribute musician for the 50s and 60s.

He said he chose to impersonate Elvis because when he was a child, he asked his mom what rock and roll was. His mom played one of Elvis’ songs and the rest is history.

He said he’s also trying to preserve music from that decade.

“It’s nice just to look into the audience and see people singing along with me and moving and having a good time, and it brings them back to when they were 15 and 16 years old again,” said Sting Ray.

This is Sting Ray’s Jukebox Rock’s second concert at this fair.

