Tribute musician performs at year’s ND State Fair

Sting Ray Anthony tribute musician and Elvis impersonator
Sting Ray Anthony tribute musician and Elvis impersonator(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Musicians from different generations have brought their music to the North Dakota talent stage at the state fair.

Sting Ray Anthony is a tribute musician for the 50s and 60s.

He said he chose to impersonate Elvis because when he was a child, he asked his mom what rock and roll was. His mom played one of Elvis’ songs and the rest is history.

He said he’s also trying to preserve music from that decade.

“It’s nice just to look into the audience and see people singing along with me and moving and having a good time, and it brings them back to when they were 15 and 16 years old again,” said Sting Ray.

This is Sting Ray’s Jukebox Rock’s second concert at this fair.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
A photo of a fire truck.
Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck
Mandan Crying Hill
Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Shawnee Krall hearing
GSI charge dismissed, defendant drops request in Minot murder case
'A Spice Above' at ND State Fair
‘A Spice Above’ at ND State Fair
4H exhibit at ND State Fair
A look inside the “Super Bowl of 4-H” at the ND State Fair
Minot Military Homecoming
Team from Minot Air Force Base returns from month-long deployment