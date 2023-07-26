‘A Spice Above’ at ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Vendors come from all over the region to showcase their food at the North Dakota State Fair.

One such vendor is A Spice Above.

“What we do is we sell spice packs,” said Shelley Fairburn, A Spice Above owner. “They’re packaged in little packages like this. You mix it with a cup of mayonnaise, cup of sour cream. You can also mix it with Greek yogurt if you want to cut down on the fat and things like that. All of our packets are gluten-free, no MSG, all natural, no preservatives — so they’re healthy. If you’re doing any type of special dieting and things like that. They are considered low-carb as long as you’re using vegetables.”

Fairburn said a variety of spice packs are sold in both new and returning flavors.

“Well, we always bring new flavors to the fair here because we have a lot of loyal customers come see us year after year. Seems to be the cucumber dill, this year, is very popular along with the norms like the spinach is the garlics,” said Fairburn.

A Spice Above will be at the State Fair until Saturday.

