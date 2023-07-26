The Region’s Largest Blues Festival

July 28th & 29th at Newman Outdoor Field
The Region’s Largest Blues Festival at Newman Outdoor Field July 28th & 29th
The Region’s Largest Blues Festival at Newman Outdoor Field July 28th & 29th(Fargo Blues Festival Facebook)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Region’s Largest Blues Festival is back for its 28th year and it’s bigger and better than ever with the nation’s premiere blues acts including Sugaray Rayford, Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Kat Riggins, Tommy Castor and the Painkillers, Wayne Baker Brooks and more!

WHAT: The 28th Annual Fargo Blues Festival

WHEN: Friday, July 28th (Gates Open @ 1 p.m.); Saturday, July 29th (Gates Open @ 11 a.m.)

WHERE: Newman Outdoor Field - 1515 15th Avenue North, Fargo

ADMISSION: One Day $50; Two Day $75; VIP $160 Children 8 years and younger are FREE with a paid Adult ticket

Advanced ticket available at all Fargo and Grand Forks Happy Harry’s locations, Newman Outdoor Field Ticket Office, online @ fargobluesfest.squarespace.com or by phone at 218-287-7775.

They also have the Budweiser Side Stage so there will be continuous music throughout the festival!!

More info, artist bio’s, Frequently Asked Questions and more at www.fargoblues.com

