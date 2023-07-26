Pro’s Pointer #13: Contour Trolling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trolling is an effective way to catch walleyes, but in this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle shows us one way to make sure you are working the “spot on the spot.”

“Contour trolling refers to dragging lures directly behind our boat while focusing on a specific depth or depth range to keep those lures,” said Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee. “In this case, I have chosen and highlighted 21 feet as that depth. Now, it’s not about driving your boat in that depth range, but keeping your lures there. For example, if I would follow 21 feet with the boat around the tip of my point, the lures would pause as I made the turn and then cut directly across the point, missing the sweet spot at the tip. The only way I can effectively cover all of the point is to drive off the tip of the point make a loop and catch the tip of the point coming from the opposite direction as I troll down the other side. Much as in life, it’s not always about where you are but where you want to be.”

Next week, Johnnie continues to talk about trolling. It’s a type of fishing line that has the weight on the inside.

