Police academy classmates remember fallen Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Wednesday’s Celebration of Life ceremony for fallen Officer Jake Wallin, we heard from classmates who went through the Fargo Police Department Academy Class IV.

On January 19, 2023, the Fargo Police Department welcomed ten new recruits to the force. Ian Kristan is one of the training officers for the academy and said Jake was a team player and clearly understood the mission.

”Jake understood that we are a team seeking to accomplish the same goal of serving and protecting our community. Jake’s action exemplify this understanding every day, every shift and every second,” Kristan said.

Tyler Hawes, who was shot in the line of duty on July 14, sent a message from his hospital bed as he continues to recover.

“Jake was a very reliable and loyal person and I could always count on the fact that he had my back. As a real man, you’re not supposed to have heroes, but Jake Wallin will forever be my hero,” Hawes said.

In hearing from all of the academy recruits, there is consensus that Jake was hardworking, dedicated, competitive, and a ray of positive energy within the department, which they will carry on in his honor.

“What defines Jake as a person was his motivation, his selflessness. He was a 23-year-old who spent all of his adult life in service of others, and you could see that every single day,” said classmate Mohammed Ali.

“Jake had that charisma that was just easy to work with. Him and I were on a call a couple of weeks ago and he was just cool as a cucumber the whole time. I felt at ease, he knew what he was doing and I was just really relaxed in knowing he was right there,” Jeremy Leger recalls.

Classmate Anthony Essig said even after a long day of training, Wallin had a smile on his face and was ready to keep working.

“He loved what he was doing,” Essig said. “When I think about Jake that’s one of the things that I remember fondly about him was just how happy he was to be here.”

“We all knew that Jake was going to be a good one,” Officer Zach Stemen said of Wallin. “I’m going to continue to try to be my best and I’m going to be a good officer just like Jake was.”

“I just want to celebrate Jake’s life. Every day I put on the uniform and the badge I’ll think about him,” said Officer Marquis Chance. “Every day I put this uniform on I’ll think about Jake and just appreciate the sacrifice he made for all of us and this community.”

