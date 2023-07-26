The ND State Fair presents chainsaw juggler Mad Chad for the first time!

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Not many fair-goers expect to see chainsaws flying in the air.

Mad Chad Taylor does just that and more!

It all started one Christmas with a “learn to juggle” kit.

At thirteen years old, Chad learned how to juggle and started doing talent shows at school.

From there he moved on to street shows near Venice Beach, and more than twenty-five years later, he shocks audiences all over the world.

He said the director of a commercial asked him if he could juggle one chainsaw with two balls for a commercial.

Chad eventually worked up to three saws and said he’s only been nicked once.

“I’d like to say to anyone that if they have something they love to do, if they can find a way to make money doing that, then you know the old saying, you know, you’ll never work a day in your life if you love your job. I find it to be true,” said Taylor.

This was Mad Chad’s first time at the ND State Fair, and he had his first show today.

You can watch him at the fair July 27-29 at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. on Stage I near the State Fair front entrance.

