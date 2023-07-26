ND seeing more summer days

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might be surprised to know that over the past 100 years, North Dakota has actually gained more summer days.

North Dakota is just one of many U.S. states plagued with soaring temperatures this week. Already this year, 2,083 U.S. high-temperature records have been tied or broken. Bottineau is the only city to tie a record in our state with a high of 92 F on July 2.

“So we can really say that North Dakota is dodging all that high temperatures that has really bothered daily lives in southeast and southwestern and mostly southern portions,” said state climatologist Adnan Akyuz.

While it might not be record-breaking heat, it is still sweltering out there.

“I’m not a fan of it, it actually is too hot for me,” said Bismarck resident Skylar Soupier.

“So it’s no secret that it is really warm outside, but what I want to know is is it hot enough to bake these cookies in my car? So these cookies are supposed to bake at 350 degrees F for about 10 to 14 minutes. Right now it is around 91 degrees but it could reach up to 97 degrees. And in 30 minutes the inside of my car could be about 130 degrees. Even just standing here the reflection hitting off this tinfoil is pretty hot. But I am going to stick these into my car for a couple of hours and see how these turn out,” said reporter Bella Kraft.

Some people actually like to eat frozen cookie dough. For now, Kraft will enjoy her car-baked cookies.

Cookies are not the only items getting more sun in the state. Over the past 100 years, North Dakota has added 12 more days to the growing season on average.

“That’s actually surprising but also really cool. I mean 12 more days is 12 more days,” said Mandan resident Samantha Phelps.

These additional days have made it possible for farmers to compete nationally for corn production. Previously they might have chosen corn that takes 80-85 days to mature.

“But now the farmers are planting 90, 95, and even sometimes even 100-day corn. It is just because what the climate allows them to do so,” said Akyuz.

Akyuz says trends show that winter temperatures have been getting warmer faster than summer. And with last winter in mind, that could be some good news for this upcoming one.

“We are in the transitioning to el nino if that happens. A typical el nino for us would be a milder winter, lesser snowfall, a warmer winter,” said Akyuz.

Wednesday was the first day Bismarck hit 100 degrees. The month of July has been below normal, but June and May saw significantly above-average temperatures.

