Los Moralitos Circus dazzles at the state fair free stage

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) — Newcomers to the North Dakota State Fair are doing daring stunts.

Jonathan Vazquez, owner of Los Moralitos Circus, said they formed the troupe in 2016, but he is a fourth-generation circus performer.

He said they’ve been to Asia, Canada and Mexico and that has helped them get even better.

He said he is a daredevil.

“Pretty much, a lot of bad stuff can happen every day,” said Vazquez.

They’ll be performing all week at the free stage and they’ll have three shows on Saturday and Sunday.

