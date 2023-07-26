LIVE at 1 p.m.: Celebration of Life Ceremony for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader will live stream the Celebration of Life Ceremony for Jake Wallin, the Fargo police officer killed in the line of duty on July 14 during a shooting incident. The live stream will appear above close to the start of the ceremony.

The Celebration of Life Ceremony is happening on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Scheels Arena, located at 5225 31st Avenue South in Fargo. Doors opened to the public at 11:00 a.m. Security is a high priority and no bags are allowed in the arena. All attendees will be given a blue memorial ribbon in honor of Officer Wallin when they enter Scheels Arena. Sympathy cards for the Wallin family can be placed in baskets inside of the main entrance.

Celebration of Life for Jake Wallin program (Fargo Police Depertment)

Law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the escort route before the Celebration of Life Ceremony to show their support for Officer Wallin and his family:

Depart the Fargo Police Headquarters at 105 25th Street North at 11:45 a.m.

Travel south on 24th Street North to 1st Avenue North.

Go west on 1st Avenue North to 25th Street North.

Travel south on 25th Street South to I-94

West on I-94 to 45th Street South, where it will exit and travel southbound on 45th Street South to 32nd Avenue South.

The procession will travel westbound on 32nd Avenue South to Seter Parkway, where it will turn north on Seter Parkway to 55th Street South.

Travel north on 55th Street South to 30th Avenue South.

East on 30th Avenue South to the north side of Scheels Arena.

It has been requested that no other law enforcement, first responder or members of the public join the escort from Police Headquarters to Scheels Arena due to safety concerns associated with a potentially long escort line of vehicles.

