Jake Wallin’s training officer recalls time together on the force

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the Celebration of Life ceremony for fallen Officer Jake Wallin, the community got a chance to hear from Officer Zach Robinson, who was Wallin’s training officer and the man many are calling a hero who stopped the suspect at the scene of the deadly shooting on July 14.

Robinson says Wallin excelled in the academy, was eager to learn and open to suggestions in his training.

“He was doing a great job overall,” Robinson said. “I remember telling him... you’re doing fine, keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to pass.”

Robinson says Wallin was open to learning new ways of doing different tasks and was very receptive to being proficient in what he was doing. The training officer said he’s proud of Wallin and the way he reacted to the ambush on July 14.

“I was proud of him for the way he responded. After finding out how he was able to react... he was just a split second from trying to neutralize the threat, I’d just tell him good job.”

He also thanked Jake Wallin’s parents for raising a good son and thanked the Fargo community for the thoughts prayers and donations.

“It was very humbling to see the support from everybody. People that I don’t event know just checking in on me, co-workers, the department, everybody checking in on each other, just to be sure that we all get through this together.”

