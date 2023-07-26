Hoeven, Cramer honor Officer Jake Wallin on Senate Floor

Hoeven honors Officer Wallin
Hoeven honors Officer Wallin(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer paid tribute to Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, who was killed in the line of duty on July 14. The senators’ remarks, which become part of the Senate record, honored Officer Wallin’s years of public service, including in the Minnesota National Guard and as a member of the Fargo Police Department.

“Officer Wallin was only 23 years old, but had already lived a life of tremendous service. From defending our nation abroad to protecting us here at home, he demonstrated the quality of his character as well as a dedication to his community and fellow Americans,” said Hoeven.

“While we are slowly learning the details of this senseless and tragic day, we know Officer Wallin is a hero who died serving his community. Heroes like Jake bravely respond to the call and serve without hesitating, without knowing what might be around the corner or the end of the parking lot,” said Cramer.

Due to Senate debate on the National Defense Authorization Act, the senators are unable to pay their respects to Officer Wallin at Wednesday’s event in Fargo.

Click here for Senator Hoeven’s remarks and here for Senator Cramer’s remarks.

