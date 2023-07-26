Hailey Vigen from Mandaree wins women’s race, Oglala Lakota team wins championship at MHA relays

By Zach Keenan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The second year of the Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara Indian Horse Relays at the State Fair packed the grandstand Tuesday night.

The relays featured a women’s race for the first time this year. Sisters Hailey Vigen and Jessee Vigen, both from Mandaree, competed against each other in the race.

Hailey Vigen finished first, representing the Saddle Butte Sisters team and the MHA Nation.

In the championship race, Kaden Brings Plenty from the Dancing Warrior team capitalized on the third exchange to take a convincing lead.

Kaden Brings Plenty, along with his teammates Davis Yellow Bull, Holden Holiday and Harley Brewer, brought home the championship belt buckles to the Oglala Lakota Nation on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

