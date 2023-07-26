GSI charge dismissed, defendant drops request in Minot murder case

Shawnee Krall hearing
Shawnee Krall hearing(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – There was another turn Tuesday in the case of a Minot man accused of killing his roommate.

Shawnee Krall appeared for what was supposed to be an evidentiary hearing in a request to dismiss a charge of gross sexual imposition.

The 30-year-old Krall faced charges of murder and GSI in the 2020 death of his roommate Alice Quierolo.

Krall wanted the GSI charge tossed with prejudice and had accused state prosecutors of “trickery in disclosing evidence” as well as mistreating his family and manipulating witnesses.

But the defense announced Tuesday they were withdrawing their request to toss the charge with prejudice, meaning the state could pursue the charge down the road if they so choose.

The defense did not offer a reason at Tuesday’s hearing for why they were withdrawing the request.

The courts dismissed the GSI charge without prejudice. Krall still faces the murder charge.

He’ll be back in court in early August.

A trial is set for late September.

