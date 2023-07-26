FFA’s name has not been the same since 1988

ND FFA at ND State Fair
ND FFA at ND State Fair(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) — They may be a surprise to some, but FFA does not stand for what it used to.

Craig Kleven, executive secretary of North Dakota FFA said a large percent of people think FFA still stands for Future Farmers of America.

He said FFA doesn’t stand for that anymore; they changed their name to the National FFA Organization because they are involved in more than production. FFA doesn’t stand for anything now.

“We cover all the vertical integration — all the way through the processing from farm to table,” said Kleven.

They have almost 18-thousand exhibits from horticulture to livestock shows.

The organization is typically seventh grade to high school, but Kleven said this upcoming school year will include sixth graders.

The name changed in 1988.

