Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Law enforcement, fire, emergency and medical workers took to the streets of Minot Tuesday to honor one of their own.

They led Tami Petersen to Mohall, where a celebration of her life took place, in a lengthy vehicle procession with emergency lights activated.

Petersen died following a motorcycle crash near New Salem on July 15.

Petersen began her career with Mohall Ambulance Service and started teaching at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Minot in 1992, according to Trinity Health.

Trinity said Petersen was a key figure in educating EMTs not only in the northwest region but the entire state. She was also involved with the local motorcycle community.

Petersen was 56.

