Daryl’s racing pigs go hog wild at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the North Dakota State Fair’s greatest traditions comes from Daryl Lies and his racing pigs!

The first race of Tuesday afternoon is the rookie race. These piglets didn’t start training until one week before the race.

After a brief stop around the second turn, the two lightest pigs picked up the pace. The spotted sow made a push but he was cut off. One of the pink piggies takes first place in 21.27 seconds.

Daryl said the reward is cherry Kool-Aid, that’s tried and tested over the years.

Next was the pro race, the best of the best, the A-1 of grade A. Bets were closed and these hogs were hustling.

Pink Pig took the lead on the final turn and after a box office hit with Barbie, Margot Piggie won the race in under 10 seconds.

Daryl’s racing pigs hit the track at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. every day of the fair on stage four.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.