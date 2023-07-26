Daryl’s racing pigs go hog wild at the ND State Fair

By Zach Keenan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the North Dakota State Fair’s greatest traditions comes from Daryl Lies and his racing pigs!

The first race of Tuesday afternoon is the rookie race. These piglets didn’t start training until one week before the race.

After a brief stop around the second turn, the two lightest pigs picked up the pace. The spotted sow made a push but he was cut off. One of the pink piggies takes first place in 21.27 seconds.

Daryl said the reward is cherry Kool-Aid, that’s tried and tested over the years.

Next was the pro race, the best of the best, the A-1 of grade A. Bets were closed and these hogs were hustling.

Pink Pig took the lead on the final turn and after a box office hit with Barbie, Margot Piggie won the race in under 10 seconds.

Daryl’s racing pigs hit the track at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. every day of the fair on stage four.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
A photo of a fire truck.
Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck
Mandan Crying Hill
Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 07/25/2023
Daryl’s racing pigs go hog wild at the ND State Fair
Our State’s ‘Miracle Pup’ from Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue has been adopted!
KMOT First News at Six Weather 07/25/2023
Emergency workers, motorcyclists honor Tami Petersen with procession