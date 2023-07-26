Celebration of life for fallen Fargo Police Officer was held on Wednesday

Celebration of life for Officer Jake Wallin
Celebration of life for Officer Jake Wallin(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A celebration of life was held on Wednesday for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin at the Scheels Arena in Fargo.

The ceremony focused on who Wallin was beyond the badge. Family members, law enforcement and the Fargo community gathered to honor the life of the fallen officer.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Governor Doug Burgum attended and gave remarks to honor the sacrifice Officer Wallin made for his community.

“Live to serve, check. Work with purpose, check. Make a difference, take the biggest check mark you can find and put it by Jake Wallin’s name. The difference he made we will never understand, but we do know that all of these individuals are heroes,” said Burgum.

The ceremony had video presentations from fellow Fargo police officers telling stories of what they remember about Officer Wallin.

The ceremony shed light on who Wallin was as a friend, colleague, fiancé, son and family member. Many gave remarks including Wallin’s father.

“He is recognized as an individual who stood between those he vowed to protect and those that wish them harm. We do not believe Jake would harbor any regrets. He was not in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was exactly where his heart and determination for his fellow man dictated, that he should be there at that moment. He is a hero,” said Jeff Wallin, Officer Wallin’s Father.

The ceremony included a performance by country music band Slamabama who played a rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads,” a song that Wallin enjoyed.

