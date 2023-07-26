Amtrak train derails outside of Havre Montana Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Amtrak Train 8/28 was delayed for about three and a half hours after one of the railcars derailed, Amtrak said in a statement.

Comfort systems in the ten-car train continued to operate. There were no reported injuries to the 213 passengers and 17 crew members.

Passengers in the affected railcar and those in the car behind it were moved into the rest of the train. The train continued on to Chicago.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.