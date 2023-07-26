911 call cases from the fair so far

ND State Fair 911 calls
ND State Fair 911 calls(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) — Calls for law enforcement at the fair have risen this year.

Bob Roed, Ward County Sheriff, said they’ve had 70 calls more than last year so far, but concert sizes are bigger.

He also said 911 dispatchers have received calls for heat-related emergencies, assaults and lost personal items.

He said 16 kids have been reported missing, but all have been safely returned to their guardians.

“Just take a picture of your kids. Maybe if they have a pocket, write your name and your phone number, and put it in their pocket,” said Roed.

He recommended taking a picture of them the same day you attend the fair.

