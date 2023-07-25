Turn signals in traffic circles statute could cost drivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many drivers don’t use their turn signals in traffic circles. After August 1, that could cost you $20.

“One thing about this new law is that drivers need to communicate their intentions to other drivers, and we’re already doing that in putting on our turn signals when we change lanes or when we’re turning left or right. That’s really what this is,” Wade Kadrmas, Safety and Education Officer for the North Dakota Highway Patrol, said.

The new law requires that when a motorist approaches their exit in a roundabout, they’re required to use their right blinker before exiting the traffic circle, even if it’s only for a few seconds.

“I don’t really think it’s going to be something that’s going to be consistently watched out there by law enforcement,” Kadrmas said.

People we talked to had mixed emotions about the new law, and others weren’t even aware of the upcoming change.

“I’m sure some of them won’t. Either they’re gonna forget or they’re not aware of the law,” Tim Kuntz, a driver in North Dakota, said.

“Why do you need the blinker? You’re already turning,” said Bill Whalen, another driver.

There are currently three roundabouts in the Bismarck city limits with a fourth under construction.

