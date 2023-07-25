Turn signals in traffic circles statute could cost drivers

Bismarck traffic circle turn signals
Bismarck traffic circle turn signals(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many drivers don’t use their turn signals in traffic circles. After August 1, that could cost you $20.

“One thing about this new law is that drivers need to communicate their intentions to other drivers, and we’re already doing that in putting on our turn signals when we change lanes or when we’re turning left or right. That’s really what this is,” Wade Kadrmas, Safety and Education Officer for the North Dakota Highway Patrol, said.

The new law requires that when a motorist approaches their exit in a roundabout, they’re required to use their right blinker before exiting the traffic circle, even if it’s only for a few seconds.

“I don’t really think it’s going to be something that’s going to be consistently watched out there by law enforcement,” Kadrmas said.

People we talked to had mixed emotions about the new law, and others weren’t even aware of the upcoming change.

“I’m sure some of them won’t. Either they’re gonna forget or they’re not aware of the law,” Tim Kuntz, a driver in North Dakota, said.

“Why do you need the blinker? You’re already turning,” said Bill Whalen, another driver.

There are currently three roundabouts in the Bismarck city limits with a fourth under construction.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
A photo of a fire truck.
Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck
Mandan Crying Hill
Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Garrison mayor asks locals to conserve water
Garrison residents asked to conserve water
New Home in the Lakewood section of Mandan
Decrease in home construction meets increase in housing demand
'Miracle Pup' Trooper
Our State’s ‘Miracle Pup’ from Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue has been adopted!
Free meal for service members at ND State Fair
Service Members get a free meal for Military Appreciation Day at the ND State Fair