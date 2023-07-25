Team from Minot Air Force Base returns from month-long deployment

Minot Military Homecoming
Minot Military Homecoming(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Service members with the Minot Air Force Base returned yesterday from overseas training in the Indo-Pacific.

Lt. Col. Ryan Loucks said about 130 service members were gone for about a month supporting the bomber task force.

He said they worked with the US navy, marines and army members, in addition to partnering with parallel service members from other countries.

Loucks said they are typically deployed anywhere from one to seven months.

“Because we are a strategic bomber fleet, we are prepared to respond to any sort of adversary aggression worldwide in a relatively short amount of time,” said Loucks.

He and other officials with the city and from base greeted them after a 15-hour flight.

Mayor Tom Ross said he’s showing support on behalf of the city and as an individual.

“They are doing what they’re trained to do and the mission that they’re coming back from really sent a message to the world of the strength of the military,” said Ross.

Loucks said they get a few days off to rest and recuperate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
A photo of a fire truck.
Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck
Mandan Crying Hill
Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Shawnee Krall hearing
GSI charge dismissed, defendant drops request in Minot murder case
Sting Ray Anthony tribute musician and Elvis impersonator
Tribute musician performs at year’s ND State Fair
'A Spice Above' at ND State Fair
‘A Spice Above’ at ND State Fair
4H exhibit at ND State Fair
A look inside the “Super Bowl of 4-H” at the ND State Fair