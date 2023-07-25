Team from Minot Air Force Base returns from month-long deployment

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Service members with the Minot Air Force Base returned yesterday from overseas training in the Indo-Pacific.

Lt. Col. Ryan Loucks said about 130 service members were gone for about a month supporting the bomber task force.

He said they worked with the US navy, marines and army members, in addition to partnering with parallel service members from other countries.

Loucks said they are typically deployed anywhere from one to seven months.

“Because we are a strategic bomber fleet, we are prepared to respond to any sort of adversary aggression worldwide in a relatively short amount of time,” said Loucks.

He and other officials with the city and from base greeted them after a 15-hour flight.

Mayor Tom Ross said he’s showing support on behalf of the city and as an individual.

“They are doing what they’re trained to do and the mission that they’re coming back from really sent a message to the world of the strength of the military,” said Ross.

Loucks said they get a few days off to rest and recuperate.

