Service Members get a free meal for Military Appreciation Day at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The State Fair continued its tradition of treating service members and their families to a free lunch.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, Beef Commission and Cattlewomen teamed up to sponsor the free meal.

The event included games and activities for kids such as getting the chance to rope a pretend steer and spinning a wheel to win fun prizes.

This event is a way to say thank you for everything our military members risk to serve our country.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to serve them, you know, for all they do for us, day in and day out,” said Calli Thorne, board member.

Thorne said it is fun to sit down and hear the stories of those at the event.

The state fair has hosted the lunch for the past eighteen years and Thorne says she looks forward to many more.

