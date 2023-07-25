Service Members get a free meal for Military Appreciation Day at the ND State Fair

Free meal for service members at ND State Fair
Free meal for service members at ND State Fair(KMOT-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The State Fair continued its tradition of treating service members and their families to a free lunch.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, Beef Commission and Cattlewomen teamed up to sponsor the free meal.

The event included games and activities for kids such as getting the chance to rope a pretend steer and spinning a wheel to win fun prizes.

This event is a way to say thank you for everything our military members risk to serve our country.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to serve them, you know, for all they do for us, day in and day out,” said Calli Thorne, board member.

Thorne said it is fun to sit down and hear the stories of those at the event.

The state fair has hosted the lunch for the past eighteen years and Thorne says she looks forward to many more.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
A photo of a fire truck.
Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck
Mandan Crying Hill
Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Anime at the ND State Fair
Anime at the ND State Fair
Court Generic
Man sentenced to 22 years for his role in “Operation Denial”
Construction underway for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Nearly 40 options for carnival rides at this year’s ND State Fair