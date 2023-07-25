Pride of Dakota Day at the North Dakota State Fair

By Zach Keenan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – For 35 years, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture has hosted a hot dog lunch at the state fair with proceeds going toward the state’s FFA Foundation.

Along with the $1 hot dog lunch, the Pride of Dakota also gave out $10 vouchers for fairgoers to spend on locally-owned businesses at the state fair.

On Monday, Your News Leader spoke with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring about the importance of the Future Farmers of America.

“It’s just great to help kids out in their organizations. There’s so much to be learned here, it’s a bit of work ethic, it’s values, it’s a good cause, it’s keeping kids engaged in life and agriculture... the retail and business, and working sector. It’s just a good cause,” said Goehring.

Pride of Dakota purchased roughly 1,000 hot dogs for Monday’s lunch and Commissioner Goehring said he is already looking forward to the turnout next year.

