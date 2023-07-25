Our State’s ‘Miracle Pup’ from Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue has been adopted!

'Miracle Pup' Trooper
'Miracle Pup' Trooper(KMOT-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, G.A. (KMOT) - Now for the best kind of “pupdate” we can provide!

A little over three weeks ago we got to see the incredible journey of Trooper, a miracle puppy that overcame extreme starvation, mange, and more than 200 ticks.

After recovering from abscesses, starvation, and hundreds of tick bites, Trooper is finally living his best puppy life, healthier than ever!

“For Trooper, he was a survivor, and you know, he didn’t just survive, now he’s gonna thrive in a home that loves him. And he’s just a heartwarming story because of that,” said Anderson.

Trooper was adopted by Frances McCrandall in Marietta, Georgia.

She said she follows the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue on Facebook and is amazed at what its founder, Keith Benning has done.

She said she tells her friends that they should do out-of-state adoption too.

“North Dakota, how many people can really be there to adopt all these animals? Like people from outside the state really have to, I think, look at places like that, that are rural,” said McCrandall.

Proving that the road to our hearts, in this case, has been paved with paw prints.

Frances said she is beyond thrilled that she found Trooper and after following his journey, she could not be more proud to provide his forever home.

