North Dakota Democrats reflect on White House childcare discussion

Childcare bills
Childcare bills(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Providing high-quality and affordable childcare services remains a challenge in North Dakota. The issue is being addressed on both the federal and state level.

On July 19, legislators from 41 states attended the White House States Convening on Child Care. Among them were North Dakota House Minority Leader Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, and State Sen. Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo.

“It was great that we were invited down to Washington to meet with other leaders and see what other ways we can improve our childcare based on what they’ve done in other states,” said Braunberger.

Ista and Braunberger said some of the topics included how other states are working on reducing the cost of childcare and improving accessibility. They also learned about how important providing childcare is to the economy. A report by ReadyNation said more than $122 billion is lost annually due to insufficient childcare services.

“We can really see that not only is it good for the child and the family, but it’s really good for our economy to make these investments in childcare to make sure we are maximizing the workforce we have available to us,” said Ista.

In April, the North Dakota Legislature passed a bipartisan childcare bill, providing funding to families, childcare providers and employees. Legislators say it’s needed to help fill the state’s many job openings.

“We’re trying to ameliorate that issue by getting more money out for childcare and daycare funding,” said Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, highlighting the bill in Williston on May 11.

However, that $66 million bill was less than the $73 million requested by Gov. Doug Burgum and the $90 million proposed by Democrats.

“I think we are going to find that out over the interim that we didn’t do enough. We didn’t do nearly enough to keep up with the demand in childcare for the state of North Dakota and we will have to make some changes in the future,” said Braunberger.

During the state’s interim, Ista said the focus is on implementing the bill, making sure they maximize participation in available childcare programs like the Child Care Assistance Program, streamlining background checks for workers, and monitoring the results in preparation for the 2025 session.

For more information on these programs, Ista said contact your local Human Service Zone or the State Department of Health and Human Services.

