Nearly 40 options for carnival rides at this year’s ND State Fair

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) — Carnival rides are one of the biggest attractions at the state fair, with almost 40 rides ranging from kid-friendly to rides for thrill seekers.

Carlos Hernandez, a ride operator with Crabtree Amusements, said he’s worked at fairs all over the country and he’s familiar with this part.

He said this year they’ve added a couple of new rides that challenge gravity.

“We work hard for the people to have fun,” said Hernandez.

Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are forty dollars.

