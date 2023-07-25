MHA dancers return to the North Dakota State Fair

MHA Performers
MHA Performers(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) — Dancers with the MHA Nation wrapped up their appearances at this year’s state fair.

Monday, they had a Metis musician performing with them for the first time.

Ryan Keplin, a fiddler from the Turtle Mountains, said his music is a mix of French and Native American influence.

The music was also accompanied by traditional Metis step dancing.

“I’m glad to say that MHA invited me to perform along with them, so I really appreciate that,” said Keplin.

The Ryan Keplin Summer Fest will be in the Turtle Mountains Aug. 10-12.

