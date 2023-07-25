Man from Bowman killed in Alaskan helicopter crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (Associated Press) - Four people were killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska July 20 (Thursday).

The bodies of Ronald Daanen, 51, Justin Germann, 27, Tori Moore, 26, and pilot Bernard “Tony” Higdon, 48 were recovered July 23 (Sunday) from the lake where they crashed.

Germann was from Bowman, North Dakota. He graduated from Bowman County High School in 2014.

The passengers were members of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and were members of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

