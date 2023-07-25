A look inside the “Super Bowl of 4-H” at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At the North Dakota State Fair, 4-H members from across the state come to the Magic City to showcase their exhibits.

Some families are searching through thousands of youth-made displays.

Kayla Grace said her daughter is a 4-H member, and she’s trying to find the purse she made from juice boxes for the reduce, reuse and recycle project she won at her county fair.

“It’s worth it, especially for each family, to not only see our kids’ projects, but the projects of all the other kids that range in age from Cloverbuds all the way up to the older kids,” said Grace.

If you can think of it, there’s probably a showing and a contest for it. Leigh Ann Skurupey, assistant director for 4-H youth development, said they’re well known for their animal-related projects.

“This is kind of the Super Bowl of the 4-H,” said Skurupey.

Outside of taking care of farm animals for a year and then presenting them, the kids sew clothes, make jewelry, do welding and woodworking, bake, make art and partake in speeches. Andrew Myrdal, ND State 4-H ambassador, said his favorite part is being a judge.

“Crop judging, land judging, consumer decision making,” said Myrdal.

Skurupey said they have more than 500 different 4-H clubs across the state.

Grace said her kids get ideas just out of looking.

“I can never even have the attention span to make some of the things that these kids have done,” said Skurupey.

Skurupey said overall, they want to fuel their interests into tangible outcomes.

4-H’s schedule will have more showings the rest of the week. On Friday, university and state leaders will be paired with the youth in the annual showmanship contest.

