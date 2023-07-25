Influential community member Al Wolf passes away

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Burleigh County State’s Attorney has passed away. Albert Wolf died on Monday at the age of 92. He was the state’s attorney from 1963 to 1966.

Though Wolf was a lawyer by trade, many in the community will remember him for his passion for helping others. Wolf helped start the Benedictine Living Community in Bismarck, was a member of the Bismarck Rotary Club and co-founded Twilight Hills, which is now Huff Hills.

He helped raise money for the God’s Child Project and various churches in the area.

“Albert was a great person to work with. He was always upbeat. Albert never seemed to have a down day like a lot of us have,” said former coworker Jack McDonald.

Wolf was admitted to the North Dakota bar in 1957 and practiced law for more than 63 years.

